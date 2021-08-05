Hastings’ White Rock Theatre reopens doors after 507 days: in pictures

The venue has been shut for 507 days as a result of the pandemic.

Dave Cameron, marketing and sales manager and live music programmer for the theatre, said: “Today sees a return to normal for Hastings entertainment fans as the hilarious comic Sarah Millican is the first performer to take to the stage for a sold-out show.

“While the past 16 months have been an ordeal for all, a small team at the venue have kept things ticking over, and more, as improvements to the venue have taken place from the back stage, back of house facilities to redecoration of bars and public spaces to a full refresh of the entrance foyer, including the refurbishment of an original 1920s parquet flooring.

“Further improvements include new bar and kiosk spaces inside the auditorium allowing greater flexibility for our events and an improved experience for customers.

“With live events and community uses returning to the venue, the management team are excited to welcome back their customers and guests for what will be a late summer, autumn and near future of great variety entertainment.

“A new programme of events has just been released including a date with chart topping, BRIT Award winning Royal Blood, Disco and soul legends Boney M, Shalamar and Odyssey and great comedy from Jonathan Pie, Nina Conti, Katherine Ryan and Josh Widdicombe. Along with inspiration evenings with adventurers Ben Fogle and Sir Ranulph Fiennes and a week-long visit from the Rocky Horror Show on its 2022 UK tour.”

The venue’s management have taken on additional measures such as additional cleaning in high traffic areas, hands-free e-tickets, app ordering for refreshments that can be delivered to seats, signage on new measures and hand sanitising stations.

For the full line-up of live events coming soon, visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

1. The White Rock Theatre in Hastings getting ready to reopen to the public again. L-R: Theatre Director Gavin Shuman, Dave Cameron, Marketing & Sales Manager, and Nadine Passley, General Manager. SUS-210408-151521001 Buy photo

2. The White Rock Theatre in Hastings getting ready to reopen to the public again. SUS-210408-151601001 Buy photo

3. The White Rock Theatre in Hastings getting ready to reopen to the public again. SUS-210408-151547001 Buy photo

4. The White Rock Theatre in Hastings getting ready to reopen to the public again. SUS-210408-151534001 Buy photo