Hastings Winkle Club children’s Christmas party in pictures

Children enjoyed Christmas party fun in Hastings Old Town on Saturday when the Winkle Club held its annual free event.

By Andy Hemsley
Monday, 13th December 2021, 2:20 pm
Updated Monday, 13th December 2021, 2:56 pm

Local children took part in a parade from Winkle Island to the party venue at the East Hastings Angling Club, where they enjoyed food, drink and fun entertainment. Section Five drummers took part in the parade.

For the Winkle Club it was re-visiting its roots as when it was first formed, more than 100 years ago, it was for the purpose of giving children, from fishing families in the Old Town, a good Christmas.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

Winkle Club's Children's Christmas procession/party in Hastings Old Town. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Winkle Club's Children's Christmas procession/party in Hastings Old Town. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Winkle Club's Children's Christmas procession/party in Hastings Old Town. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

Winkle Club's Children's Christmas procession/party in Hastings Old Town. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

