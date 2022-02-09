Hastings woman aged 75 wins dream holiday at her gym
A member at the Bannatyne health club in Hastings is celebrating after winning a dream holiday.
Evelyn Modlinger, 75, is set to take the trip of a lifetime after being presented with a £5,000 Holiday Hypermarket cheque.
Members joining the Battle Road health club in January, or introducing a new member were eligible for entry into the draw for the fantastic prize.
Evelyn was a long-standing member of Bannatyne Hastings before a house move a couple of years ago caused her to cancel her membership. After failing to find a health club closer to home in which she felt ‘comfortable’ she re-joined.
The decision paid off not only for her fitness and wellbeing, but Evelyn was the lucky winner of the January promotion to win the £5,000 holiday from Holiday Hypermarket.
Evelyn enjoys using the pool and sauna at the health club, attending two or three times a week, and has just started the 12-week StartSmart gym support programme to expand her fitness regime to the gym and its state-of-the-art equipment.
She said: “I really couldn’t believe it when I received the phone call to say I had won a holiday it was quite unbelievable. I’ve got the Caribbean, the Maldives, or the Seychelles in my mind but who knows? I am sure I’ll change my mind several times before booking.
My son Ivan has staked a claim to accompany me, but we’ll see!
“It was an easy decision to re-join the Bannatyne health club in Hastings because I feel comfortable there and have no concerns visiting. Although I usually have a swim and use the sauna to help my joints, I’m up for giving the gym a go and enjoyed my StartSmart induction. After all, I need to get fit for my wonderful holiday.”
Dan Murphy, general manager at Bannatyne health club said: “We’re all delighted for Evelyn. It was lovely to welcome her back to the club after a couple of years away and to hear her kind words.
“Wherever you go Evelyn have an amazing time.”
Amanda Docherty, Product Trading Manager at Holiday Hypermarket, said: “I’d like to congratulate Evelyn on her fabulous win. A holiday is the perfect complement to a fit and healthy lifestyle as a way to relax and unwind, so we all hope she has a lovely time wherever she chooses to go.”
