Hastings woman in the running for Miss British Isles title

Beth is Miss Hastings 2020/21 and would like to thank everyone who has supported her ahead of this event – friends and family, and special thanks to Adam and the wonderful folk at Hastings Van Centre, next to the White Hart on the A259, Guestling, for providing a car for the journey.

The National final takes place on Friday September 3 at Chester Racecourse.

Judges have looked through the huge number of entries that the competition attracts every year, then 50 finalists were offered the chance to take part in the National Final. The finalists then represent their home area at the National Final.

Beth’s hobbies include photography, singing and gaming. She works as a director in an entertainment company and is looking forward to this competition being a springboard to her future career.

If Beth wins the title there are over £10,000 worth of fantastic prizes on offer including a modelling and influencer contract and a trip to Marbella, Spain with photo shoots.

At the National Final Beth will be up against finalists from across The British Isles including Ireland, Scotland, Wales and all across England.

She will be required to take part in a professional photo-shoot prior to the final and then a catwalk show at the final which is in front of the judges and the winner is announced on the day.

Previous winners have gone on to be signed by top modelling agencies, taken part in major TV shows and even featured in a Bollywood film.