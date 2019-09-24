Hastings Y Front Run 2019. Photo by Roberts Photographic SUS-190923-092158001

Hastings Y-Front Run: in pictures

Dozens of men donned their Y-fronts for a run around Alexandra Park on Sunday (September 22) in aid of three charities

The seventh annual Y-Front Run raised cash for St Michael’s Hospice, Cancer Research UK and Prostate Cancer UK, and hoped to raise awareness of male cancer during what is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Photos by Roberts Photographic.

