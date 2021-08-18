Have you seen this latest stunning addition to St Leonards seafront?

Local street artist Glimmertwin pulled out all the stops with this amazing wall mural of a sky rocket ice lolly crashing into seafront buildings, after being commissioned by The Beach Cafe on the promenade. An adjacent image shows a seagull in flight.

The structure was originally built as a public toilet block but now accommodates the vibrant beach-side cafe, as well as some conveniences.

What was an often criticised blank wall has become a colourful landmark in the space of a few days,

St Leonards beach art 1 SUS-210817-162826001

It follows on from an arts project organised by local charity The Fellowship of St Nicholas to brighten up the walls of seating shelters on the lower promenade.

