Heartwarming Valentines gesture in memory of well-loved Hastings dad

The family of a well-loved Hastings man placed Valentine’s Day roses on his memorial bench for people to take.

Local man Andy Murphy passed away in 2007 and there is a seat to his memory on the West Hill green.

A note place on the bench said: “My dad was a lovely man. Please take a rose and give it to a loved one”

The gesture brought a warm response on social media with one person commenting: “What a lovely thing for the family of a clearly much loved man to do and to enable complete strangers to think about him.”

Another said: “This brought a tear to my eye - so lovely”.

A member of Mr Murphy’s family said: “It was Andy’s birthday on February 10 and we all miss him so much.”

