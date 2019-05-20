Help for young performers in Hastings and Rother as Musical Festival announces Molly Townson Bursary.

Molly Townson, the Hastings Musical Festival Director who inspired hundreds of people in the arts, will be remembered with a bursary in her name for young people intending to pursue a career in the performing arts.

All donations made to the bursary will be matched by an anonymous donor.

Much loved Hastings Musical Festival Director Molly Townson died aged 75, earlier this month.

Molly inspired generations of people of all ages and in 2017 was awarded the coveted Order of 1066 Award in recognition of her work and influence.

Molly was a central figure in the musical life of the Hastings area throughout her life as performer, teacher, musical director and in particular for her leadership of Hastings Musical Festival and Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition.

The Hastings Musical Festival, which takes place in March, is now in its 112th year.

Molly lived in and around Guestling for much of her life and her family has strong connections in Rye.

New of the bursary has been welcomed by local people.

Michelle Leggatt commented, on Facebook,: What a wonderful legacy to an incredible person.”

While Jackie Spriggs said: “This is just the best way to honour and keep alive the name of Molly, who gave so much to promote the joy of music to so many.

For more details of the bursary and to donate, visit the Hastings Musical Festival Facebook page or the website at www.hastingsmusicalfestival.org.uk.

