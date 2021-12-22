Here are the most popular Hastings and St Leonards stories of 2021

1. Earlier this month, there were reports that Hastings RNLI lifeboat crew were blocked from going out to sea by people angry at them for rescuing refugees in the Channel. A group of people on Hastings beach reportedly shouted ‘horrible’ abuse at the RNLI volunteer crew, according to a caller to James O’Brien’s LBC radio show on November 25.
2. In April this year, shops, gyms, hairdressers and beauty salons reopened, while restaurants and pubs welcomed customers outside from April 12 this year as lockdown restrictions were eased.
3. In August, Hastings wildlife photographer Michael Amos caused a sensation when he captured a shot of a huge basking shark passing close to a paddleboarder.
4. In November, Bexhill councillor and Games of Thrones actor Sam Coleman was treated in hospital for a lung infection after catching Covid.
5. Back in June, two friends believed they swam next to a shark off the coast of Hastings without realising it.
7. On May 17, this year lockdown rules in England were eased again, allowing people to sit inside pubs and restaurants, and meet in groups of 30 people outdoors.
8. In August, after being cancelled last year due to Covid, Hastings Pride returned, this time with a 1980’s theme. A colourful and vibrant procession made its way along the seafront to The Oval.