Here is how you can park at Priory Meadow in Hastings for just £1 all day

Shoppers using Priory meadow Centre at Hastings can enjoy parking for just £1 all day on Sundays.

And this Sunday sees a free festive fun day with live music, Father Christmas, children’s entertainment and a spectacular fireworks display.

Normally it would cost you up to £5.50 for a long stay at the car park.

The secure eight storey car park is the largest in Hastings and dedicated disabled spaces on level 8. There are also wide bays for parents with children in buggies.

Please note, maximum vehicle height is 2.metres / 6ft”. The car park also has a secure cycle parking facility too.

Priory Meadow car park charges £ 1.50 for an evening or overnight stay (Entry no earlier than 6pm; Exit by 9am following day).

See also: Fantastic free festive fireworks fun at Priory Meadow

See also: Hastings super slimmer sheds five stone to beat diabetes