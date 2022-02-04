Here is where Hastings Foodbank’s new distribution point is moving to

The new point for those needing the foodbank service will be based in the town centre each Wednesday.

The new location is at Holy Trinity Hastings (HTH) Church in Robertson Street and will be the new home of Hastings Foodbank’s town centre distribution point for the next four months.

Hastings Foodbank has a new town centre distribution point SUS-220402-122526001

Having distributed more than 30 tonnes of food since November 2020, the partnership between HTH Church and Hastings Foodbank has temporarily relocated its Wednesday session to the Trinity Triangle church while its usual home at Cambridge Hall, opposite ESK, undergoes refurbishment.

Simon Larkin, vicar at HTH, said: “We are so delighted that HTH church can be used for the Wednesday session of Foodbank during these few months.

“With the rising cost of food, fuel and utilities, Foodbank continues to be an essential support to local people and we are grateful to be partnering with King’s Church to make this happen in the town centre.”

The church, accessed opposite the library on Claremont, will be open from 10am to 3pm each Wednesday for those who have been issued with a referral voucher.

Sara Young, operations and food hub manager at HTH Church, said: “We’re delighted to be continuing our work with the central foodbank team and are so pleased that the church building can be used to benefit more and more people throughout the week.

“As well as food, we also often have CAP, Southern Water and HARC on hand to offer advice and guidance around debt, water bills and benefits.”

Through Safehaven Men (Mondays), Safehaven Women (Thursdays) and Tots & Me (Fridays) the space within the church is used by hundreds of local people each and every week.

Simon added: “It’s always been a priority for us as a church to care for those who are most in need in our town.

“We are determined more than ever to continue working in partnership with the many fantastic support organisations in the local area as we emerge from the pandemic.”.

For more information or to get involved, email [email protected]