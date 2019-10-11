Here’s when a footpath will reopen in Hastings Country Park

A public footpath that was closed several years ago due to landslips is set to reopen next month.

East Sussex County Council said the path at Ecclesbourne Glen in Hastings Country Park was shut following several landslips occurring between 2013 and 2016, which meant some walkways in the glen had to be closed for safety reasons.

A spokesman said: “There has been no significant movement of the land since that period and officers from the county council and Hastings Borough Council met recently and agreed that the situation was sufficiently stable to allow one of the affected paths to be reopened.

“The footpath runs from East Hill along the top of the glen towards Barley Lane.

“Reopening it will mean that walkers will be able to follow the coastal footpath over East Hill to reach the glen.

“Assessment of the current stability of the land by geotechnical experts commissioned by Hastings Borough Council suggests that the landslip activity is suspended.

“However, the path will be subject to continued monitoring as the area has seen lower than average levels of rainfall in the years since the landslips and heavy rainfall could retrigger movement.

“The coast path leading directly to the bottom of the glen from East Hill will remain closed for the time being.

“The path runs immediately below the main area of landslip and it will need to remain closed until there is more certainty about the stability of the slope.”

