Here’s what East Sussex College had to say about Hastings Direct moving to its Station Plaza site

It was revealed this week that it will not happen.

Discussions had taken place between Hastings Direct and East Sussex College about finding the business a new home.

Developer Paramount Land and Development has made an application to Rother District Council to convert Hastings Direct offices at Conquest House in Collington Avenue, Bexhill, into 86 apartments.

East Sussex College's Hastings campus at Station Plaza. SUS-210520-161354001

However, Rebecca Conroy, CEO and principal of East Sussex College, said: “Exploratory discussions have taken place over the summer with Hastings Direct about a possible co-location at our Station Plaza site.

“The corporation considered the matter at a meeting last week and agreed not to take these negotiations forward as it didn’t fit with our core educational purpose.

“We are here to serve our local communities and are proud of our contribution to the regional economy.”

Hastings Direct site in Bexhill. SUS-210921-110444001

A Hastings Direct spokesperson said: “We are reviewing a number of options for an alternative head office site in the local area and at this point no final decision has been made.”

Proposals to convert the Bexhill offices into flats have come under fire from Bexhill Chamber of Commerce which said there was no demand for that kind of housing and the opportunity should be taken to do something bold with the site and build a new architecturally interesting building with leisure and hotel facilities.

See also: