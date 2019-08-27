High Sheriff’s visit to Rye Harbour Nature Reserve

The High Sheriff of East Sussex, Violet Hancock, visited Rye Harbour Nature Reserve to see the wildlife and hear about the Discovery Centre project.

Accompanied by husband Tim, the High Sheriff was greeted by Dr Barry Yates, reserve manager of Rye Harbour Nature Reserve; Tor Lawrence, CEO of Sussex Wildlife Trust; and Cliff Dean, chairman of the Friends of Rye Harbour Nature Reserve.

The Rye Harbour Nature Reserve Discovery Centre is coming along nicely. Photo by Emma Chaplin. SUS-190827-164733001

After Barry gave a potted history of the reserve and the reasons behind the Discovery Centre project, everyone enjoyed refreshments in the Information Cabin, and Violet mentioned a particular interest in wetland habitats.

The group walked to the Discovery Centre site to see progress on the build, then were taken on a Land Rover tour of the nature reserve, with Barry explaining how the reserve manages the shingle, saltmarsh, saline lagoons, coastal grazing marsh, freshwater gravel pits and reedbed habitats. He mentioned the many wildlife successes of the reserve, such as the reintroduction of the previously extinct Stinking Hawksbeard, as well as some of the challenges.

The tour ended in the Denny Hide, where the High Sheriff enjoyed the opportunity to use binoculars to observe a Little Grebe feeding, as well as some of other wildlife that thrives on the saltwater lagoon.

The High Sheriff thanked Barry for such an interesting and informative morning, before moving to their next appointment.

The Discovery Centre is a joint project between Sussex Wildlife Trust and the Friends of Rye Harbour Nature Reserve. It will transform people’s engagement with the natural environment and wider heritage of the reserve.

Anyone interested in learning more about the Discovery Centre can request a monthly newsletter to keep them posted about build news, sightings of some of the wildlife at the reserve, and ways to donate to the appeal.

Visit ryeharbourdiscoverycentre.org.uk for more information.

The Friends of Rye Harbour Nature Reserve is a charity whose 2,000 members support the reserve’s work through subscriptions and volunteering.

Since 1973, it has part-funded the cost of staff, land purchase, large scale habitat creation, tools, vehicles and visitor facilities such as birdwatching hides and information centres.