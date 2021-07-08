Home Bargains, Wilko or Primark: what you would like to see replace Next in Bexhill

Ravenside Retail Park

The major fashion retailer confirmed earlier today that it will be closing its Bexhill store on August 7, 2021.

With the building set to be left vacant, we asked our readers what they would like to see fill it.

One popular suggestion was Home Bargains, a chain of discount stores which has its closest shop located in Eastbourne.

As always, there were also many people calling for Primark to move in. The retailer opened a store in Hastings’ Priory Meadow shopping centre in March 2019.

A few people also mentioned Wilko, with some others suggesting they would like the retail chain to move into the vacant former Debenhams building in Robertson Street.

The Ravenside Retail and Leisure Park is currently home to B&M, B&Q, Boots, Currys, Halfords, M&S, Next, Pets at Home, PC World, Poundland, Tesco, Wickes, KFC, McDonalds and the Bexhill Leisure Pool.