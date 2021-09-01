Manor Holcombe

My Home Move Conveyancing is looking for someone who can become an official 'Mansion Tester' who will be tasked with staying at the Grade II listed Manor Holcombe in Somerset and to provide feed back on their experience.

As well as receiving £500 cash, the newly appointed 'Mansion Tester' will spend their working days completing the arduous tasks of relaxing in the heated swimming pool, improving their pool game in the property’s games room or working out in their own private gym.

In return for their luxury staycation and £500, the tester will review the online services offered by My Home Move Conveyancing as well as their experience staying at the manor.

The pool area at Manor Holcombe

The company is looking for a detail-oriented, luxury-seeking house hunter and potential applicants must be available for their stay at the Manor Holcombe between 21 and 23 September 2021.

Dev Malle, chief business development officer at My Home Move Conveyancing: “Buying a new house is an incredibly exciting experience, but it can also be quite daunting – finding the right legal service is often part of the challenge.

"It can be one of the biggest purchases you’ll make and therefore it’s important to find someone you can trust to help guide you through the process.

“That’s why we wanted to put our expertise to the test, as well as giving prospective house-hunters a little taste of luxury as they review our online service, all while getting paid to do so.

The pool room

“After such a challenging year, we’d like to invite anyone who fancies a break in one of Britain’s most stunning properties to apply, and become our Mansion Tester.”

To apply for the Mansion Tester position, house-hunters simply need to visit: myhomemoveconveyancing.co.uk/become-our-mansion-tester/ and fill out the application form before 12pm Monday September 13.

With its impressive façade, landscaped grounds and ornate interior details, The Manor Holcombe is a fine example of Georgian design.

This elegant Grade II listed country home has been sympathetically restored to enhance its original features while introducing all the necessary and more luxurious modern additions to ensure a comfortable stay.

A living room at the manor

The house is set across three floors with eight beautiful large bedrooms on the top and bottom floors allowing guests to enjoy time together while at the same time, should they wish, to have space to retreat to relax.