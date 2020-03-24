How you can support Conquest Hospital staff during the coronavirus crisis

The Friends of Conquest Hospital have set up a support fund for staff working through the coronavirus crisis.

The fund will provide comfort and sustenance for staff who will be working very long hours day and night.

It will help pay for: hot food and drinks, especially out of hours when these are not readily available; taxis, to help staff get to and from work if needed; home-care support for frontline staff with young families unable to attend school; and overnight toiletries packs.

Bill Hamilton, chairman of the Friends, said: “Conquest has partitioned its operating theatres and recovery bays into a Covid 19 treatment area and a 'clean' area that will continue to offer emergency theatre work for as long as possible.

"It meant staff working in the clean area would not have access to the theatre kitchenette so we've provided so those staff can create a temporary space to still have access to food and snacks in their breaks.”

Friends of Conquest Hospital is a registered charity that supports the Conquest Hospital.

There are more than 2,000 members of staff working at Conquest Hospital and it is expected to get very tough over the coming weeks as patients with the virus arrive for treatment.

If you’d like to help support Conquest Hospital Staff too, donations are welcome. Visit www.conquestlof.org.uk to donate online.

The Friends of Conquest Hospital added: "Any help that you can give would be most gratefully received."