Huge fire on Lydd Ranges sending ‘large amount of smoke’ towards Camber

A huge fire in Kent is sending smoke across the coast this evening (Tuesday, July 23).

An area of undergrowth reported to be the size of three to four football pitches is currently alight on the Lydd Ranges near Galloways Road and Jury’s Gap Road.

Fire service

Seven fire crews, including one from Rye, are tackling the blaze, which was reported to Kent Fire and Rescue Service at 4.54pm.

A spokesman for Kent Fire and Rescue Service said the smoke cloud was travelling east towards Camber, but heading out to sea.

The spokesman said: “Kent Fire and Rescue Service is at the scene of a large undergrowth fire on the Lydd Ranges near Galloways Road and Jury’s Gap Road.

“Seven fire engines have been sent to the scene. Firefighters are working hard to limit the spread of the fire.

“The blaze is creating a large amount of smoke which is drifting towards Camber but heading out to sea. The cause of the fire isn’t known at this stage.”