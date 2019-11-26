Iconic Hastings music venue The Crypt re-opens its doors after nearly a decade

One of the most iconic music venues in Hastings is making a return with the re-opening of The Crypt in Havelock Road.

Hundreds of people locally remember unforgettable nights in The Crypt, watching big name bands such as Coldplay Muse, Ash, Snow Patrol and the Kooks, as well as acts with huge cult followings, like Chas’n’Dave and Bad Manners.

And the Havelock Road venue was also a leading light in the dance music scene, with globe-trotting mega-stars John Digweed and Danny Howells both taking their first tentative steps into the world of DJing underneath its stone walled arches.

It had been called “the place where the fun never ran out” but after 30 years at the forefront of the Hastings music scene The Crypt closed its doors in February 2011

Simon and Peter Wilkes who ran the club for 20 years and said, at the time, the decision had been one of the toughest they had had to make but that The Crypt had run into similar problems as many others pubs, with fewer people going out.

Peter Wilkes said: “It was the people who made it so special.”

Resident DJ Charly Cheeba, who manned the decks at The Crypt for 23 years, also spoke of his regret. “The Crypt came into being during the heady days of the punk revolution,” he said.

“And from that day it became a beacon of light in the darkness of mainstream mediocrity, a sanctuary and breeding ground for new and exciting musical talent and a haven for those people who cherished those things. Most of all though, The Crypt was just a great place to be.”

Now the Crypt has relaunched with the big re-opening taking place on November 15 with entry through the original door in Havelock Road.

The venue will be offering live music as well as cabaret and comedy nights.

Local music promotor Mike Raxworthy, who is looking to book bands and perfromers at the Crypt, said: “It is a very exciting time. People here have such great memories of this venue.”

Tuesday evenings now see ‘Jazz, Funk and Blues’ gigs with musicians including Herbie Flowers and Tony O’Malley, who took the Hastings Jazz Festival by storm earlier this year.

