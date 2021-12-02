Lady Colin Campbell is offering afternoon tea at the stunning Castle Goring in exchange for donations to charity

The author and TV personality is patron of charity Many Tears Animal Rescue, which primarily rehomes ex-breeding dogs which have never known the comfort of living in a home or experienced the love of humans.

Based in Carmanshire, Wales, the dogs are fostered around the UK to maximise the potential for adoption.

Lady C, as she has become known, became patron of Many Tears in 2020 after hearing about the work carried out by the charity by a Worthing fosterer and immediately asked how she could help.

The organisation is the largest of its kind in the UK rehoming more than 3,000 often-traumatised dogs each year. Run by its founder, Sylvia Van Atta, like many charities it was hit badly during lockdown with a substantial reduction in financial donations to pay for veterinary care, food and kennel heating.

When restrictions were lifted, many dogs that had been bred to meet the demand for dogs at the time have since been surrendered to Many Tears. The combination of the two means the charity needs more donations than ever.

When she heard about the situation, dog-loving Lady C said she would provide a traditional afternoon tea for four in her Grade 1-listed home, Castle Goring, to those who will donate to the charity.

The castle, which is not open to the public, was built between 1797 and 1798 for Sir Bysshe Shelley and intended for his grandson – the renowned poet Percy Bysshe Shelley.

Percy Shelley’s wife, Mary Shelley, famously known for being the author of Frankenstein, inherited the castle in 1845 after her husband tragically drowned in Italy aged 29.

Lady Colin Campbell became a household name when she was a contestant in ITV’s I’m a Celebrity in 2015. It was then that she was given the name Lady C by the producers of the show. Encouraged by her sons to take part in the series, she used her appearance fee to help pay towards the repairs of the then dilapidated castle.

The cost per head is £35 paid to the charity, with a minimum booking of four people. Dates for afternoon tea will depend on both demand and Lady C’s availability. Purchasers will receive a gift certificate that can be given as a present or why not treat yourself to a special occasion?