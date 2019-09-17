Kind hearted ten year old with autism is scaling London landmark to raise funds for a children’s cancer charity

Ten year old Kit Walker-Oliver, who attended St Mary’s School in Bexhill, plans to climb more than 150 feet up London’s O2 landmark to raise funds for a children’s cancer charity.

Kit, of Eastbourne Road, Westham, and has autism, was inspired to take on the challenge to support his Bexhill teacher Amanda Brown, whose grandson is very poorly.

After learning about the support the charity Children With Cancer Polegate, was providing Mrs Brown’s family, Kit was determined to help.

Kit says, on his Go Fund Me page: “I have Autism, I have heaps of help from amazing people and I would like to help other people too.

“Children With Cancer helped my teacher’s family when her grandson was poorly. I figured I might need to do something different, so on October 29 I am going to climb the O2 with my Mum and Dad.

“It would be the best thing ever if you could make a donation to help me raise money and awareness for this great charity. Every donation will make a difference. Thank you in advance for any contribution, I just want to help.”

Kit’s mum Amanda said: “Kit is bright, but has a lot of anxiety which has an impact on him. Mrs Brown went above and beyond to support us and all the time she was helping us, her grandson was really poorly.

“Kit is very kind and loving. He wants to do things for others.”

Kit is aiming to raise £1,000 for the charity and has already topped £300.

Kit, who loves being outdoors, raised £170 in just two days towards his target after setting up his GoFundMe sponsorship page.

“He checks it every day. It’s given him something to work towards. We can’t wait,” Amanda said.

And a proud Mrs Brown, on hearing what her pupil has planned, said: “Kit has brought a tear to my eye. He is truly amazing.”

Kit quipped: “I am climbing the O2 with my parents, if they don’t chicken out.”

He is looking forward to seeing the views from the top, but is also motivated by his mum and dad, Nick, 44.

“He’s desperate to show us up,” Amanda, 46, admitted.

To donate and help Kit’s effort visit the Go Fund Me website

