Knights to draw swords and combat at Battle Abbey tournament

Battle Abbey will be transported back to the 15th century when it hosts a spectacular Knights’ Tournament this weekend.

The event will recreate the pageantry, excitement and action of medieval combat, and pit armoured knights against each other in full contact competitions.

The audience can pick their favourite knight representing the north, south, east or west to cheer on in battles of skill at archery and sword, before the climax of each day, the awesome Grand Melee.

READ MORE:

• Lead stolen from historic building in Battle

• Top teachers across Sussex praised for their work at awards ceremony

• BBC’s Antiques Roadshow is coming to Battle

During this finale every knight and squire goes into battle with thrilling massed combat that recreates the true chaos of a medieval battlefield.

Throughout the day young would-be knights can meet their heroes and join junior sword and shield drills. Visitors can immerse themselves in medieval life at the authentic encampment to see people from the middle ages working on crafts of the period, repairing weapons and cooking dishes of the medieval day.

Providing period jollity will be Tom Fool, the jester whose capers will entertain the crowds all day. Visitors can relax to the restful tones of authentic medieval music, provided by costumed performers and watch birds of prey take to the skies in majestic falconry displays.

Book online now at www.english-heritage.org.uk for a 10 per cent advance booking discount. Tickets bought on the day cost £14.70 for adults; £8.90 for children; £13.40 for concessions and £38.50 for a family of two adults and up to three children.

The event runs from 10am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday.