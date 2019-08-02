Land in Winchelsea sells at auction after bidding war

A freehold parcel of land on the outskirts of Winchelsea was sold at auction last week after a bidding war.

The land at Coppards Corner, Station Road, was among 125 lots in the auction held by independent regional land and property auctioneer Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It was sold for £40,000 at Clive Emson’s Sussex and Surrey regional sale in Brighton on Wednesday, July 24.

The 0.18-hectare (0.44-acre) site had been offered jointly with BTF Partnership with a freehold guide price of £8,000 to £10,000.

Director and senior auction valuer Sam Kinloch said: “Land sales are always particularly popular and this parcel proved no exception.

“As yet we are unaware of the intentions of the purchaser of this land, which is level, close to the railway station and with a frontage to Station Road.”

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds eight rounds of auctions each year at five locations from Essex to Cornwall on consecutive days.

The sixth round of Clive Emson’s regional Sussex and Surrey auctions for 2019 takes place at the Hilton Brighton Metropole on Wednesday, September 11 at 11am. Closing date for entries is August 12.

Clive Emson also stages a fixed date, online only auction, this time concluding on August 1. Full details can be found at www.cliveemson.co.uk.