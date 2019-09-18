Large fire breaks out in Bexhill

A large fire has broken out in Bexhill.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it is currently in attendance at a fire in the open in Watermill Lane, Bexhill.

The fire service was called at 3.19pm.

Crews from Battle and Bexhill are in attendance and are using two hose reel jets, one in seven foam and one main jet hose.

Nearby residents have been advised to keep windows and doors closed until the smoke has cleared.

Pictures posted onto social media show large plumes of smoke blowing over Bexhill.