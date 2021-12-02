Firefighters at the scene last night. Picture by Dan Jessup SUS-210212-110515001

Late-night fire breaks out at Bexhill business

A fire broke out at a Bexhill business last night (Wednesday, December 1).

By Richard Gladstone
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 12:17 pm

Firefighters were called to the scene at Ibstock Brick Ashdown, in Turkey Road just before 10pm.

A spokeswoman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said: “We were called at 10.57pm to attend a fire at a commercial property on Turkey Road, Bexhill.

“Crews from Battle, Bohemia Road, Hastings and Broad Oak attended. Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two jet hoses, two main jets and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

“The fire emanated from a kiln dryer. Crews left the scene at 11.33pm.”

Firefighters at the scene last night. Picture by Dan Jessup SUS-210212-110545001

Firefighters at the scene last night. Picture by Dan Jessup SUS-210212-110555001

Firefighters at the scene last night. Picture by Dan Jessup SUS-210212-110535001

Firefighters at the scene last night. Picture by Dan Jessup SUS-210212-110504001

