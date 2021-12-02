Late-night fire breaks out at Bexhill business

Firefighters were called to the scene at Ibstock Brick Ashdown, in Turkey Road just before 10pm.

A spokeswoman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said: “We were called at 10.57pm to attend a fire at a commercial property on Turkey Road, Bexhill.

“Crews from Battle, Bohemia Road, Hastings and Broad Oak attended. Firefighters used four breathing apparatus, two jet hoses, two main jets and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

“The fire emanated from a kiln dryer. Crews left the scene at 11.33pm.”

1. Firefighters at the scene last night. Picture by Dan Jessup SUS-210212-110545001 Photo Sales

2. Firefighters at the scene last night. Picture by Dan Jessup SUS-210212-110555001 Photo Sales

3. Firefighters at the scene last night. Picture by Dan Jessup SUS-210212-110535001 Photo Sales

4. Firefighters at the scene last night. Picture by Dan Jessup SUS-210212-110504001 Photo Sales