Led Zeppelin biographer gives reading in Hastings

He gives a rendition, Q&A and book signing at the Hempist vegan restaurant, at Marine Parade, on Hastings seafront, on Friday January 21, from 7pm.

For his book, Chris draws on his interviews with the legendary Led Zeppelin guitarist, and accounts of those close to him, to unravel the man behind the mystery.

Chris is author of more than a dozen books, including Bob Marley: The Untold Story, and The Ballad of Joie Strummer.

He is an acclaimed music journalist, writing for NME in the late 1970’s and early 1980’s. as well as Q magazine, The Face and national newspapers.