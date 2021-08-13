Legendary Hastings nightclub from the 1970’s makes a return this weekend

Hastings Aquarius International Club SUS-211008-104845001

The re-opening of the monthly club night, playing vintage 60s/70s rock, coincides with the original Aquarius club’s 50th anniversary.

The club was founded in September 2019 by Lauren Saville and Cliff Evans. Lauren said: “We wanted somewhere to go and listen to the music we share a love for but there wasn’t really anywhere in town that fitted the bill, so we decided to create our own place.”

The inspiration was the 60s/70s rock night at London’s Heavy Load Club.

Hastings Aquarius Club Lauren and Cliff SUS-211008-134300001

The original Aquarius International Club opened its doors on George Street, Hastings in 1971. Bands who played include Budgie, Middle of the Road and Hot Chocolate. Lauren said: “We thought it would be cool to revive an iconic 70s club that locals would have memories of. The club night, which welcomed its first guests at the end of 2019, has a psychedelic light show, screens iconic movies and spins rare 60s psych, classic rock through to heavy 70s, including The Stones, Free, Led Zeppelin, ZZ Top, and Jimi Hendrix. Guest DJs have included Prog Magazine’s Jerry Ewing, Nick Saloman of cult UK psych rockers, The Bevis Frond, and Hastings’ very own Johnny Gorillar.

Lauren said: “We can’t wait to welcome people back. It’s been a tough year and a bit of lockdowns, and most people are in need of a good night out, to have a dance and meet friends. It’s very exciting that the re-opening coincides with the 50th anniversary of the of the original club. Expect some surprises, including tracks from classic albums of 71.”

The club is downstairs bar at the White Rock Hotel opposite Hastings Pier from 9pm - 1am, just £3 entry all night (cash only). Follow Aquarius Club on Facebook and Instagram.

See also: Craig David headlines at big Hastings festival

Hastings Aquarius Club opening night ad SUS-211008-134239001

See also: Bexhill micropub wins national design award

Hastings Aquarius Club DJ SUS-211008-134250001