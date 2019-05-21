Liberal Democrat stalwart from Battle dies

A prominent Liberal Democrat in 1066 Country has died, aged 88.

Richard Moore, from Battle, who passed away last Wednesday (May 15), was a long-serving member of the party and was awarded for his achievement two years ago.

Stephen Hardy MBE, vice-chairman of Bexhill and Battle Liberal Democrats, paid tribute to Richard.

He said: “Richard fought the most vigorous and passionate fight for true Liberalism, for the vision of a united Europe and for internationalism to the very end of his life. Only recently he was on the streets of Battle arguing with passers-by for our country’s continued full-hearted role in Europe and the European Union.

“He spoke wherever he could with enthusiasm and authority, borne of his years of experience with the Liberal Party, both here and during his time between 1979 to 1996 as an adviser in Brussels to the Liberal Party delegation to the European Parliament.

“His life has been steeped in Liberalism, having joined the party in 1951 and was among other things, in 1953, chairman of the Cambridge University Liberal Association, following such names as William Gladstone, Herbert Asquith and John Maynard Keynes and himself followed more recently by people such as Lord William Wallace and Vince Cable.

“The Liberal Democrat party publically recognised Richard’s achievement for the party at the September conference in 2017 by awarding him the Harriet Smith award for long and outstanding commitment and service. Richard was passionate, articulate and skilled in debate.

“His immense political and historical knowledge served him well, whether in the conference hall or on the street with a resident. His wise counsels on all matters will be sorely missed, especially by the local party, for whom he was a great servant and adviser, acting as its president for many years.

“I shall miss our lengthy discussions on the state of politics here and abroad. Calm and authoritative in everything he did and said, I hope we will be able to carry forward his passion for a better and safer, more liberal world, and his vision to unite what is best in all of us.”

Catherine Bearder, Liberal Democrat MEP, said: “Richard was a shining light of internationalism and tolerance. We will miss him dearly and thank him for his contribution to the Liberal Democrats and more broadly, politics in the UK and the EU.”

In other news:

Poisonous caterpillars in Hastings and Rother - what you need to know.

Hastings Extinction Rebellion protests: 150 people stage ‘die-ins’.

Help for young performers in Hastings and Rother as Musical Festival announces Molly Townson Bursary..