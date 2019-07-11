Local Food Mission charity beats Borough Market to scoop major national award

Dom’s Food Mission - a local charity which helps feed the homeless and those in need across Hastings and Rother - has been recognised with a major national award.

The charity was presented with the ‘Inspiration Award’ during the Guild of Food Writer’s Awards in London recently, fighting off tough competition from Borough Market and the Community Fridge project.

Delighted Dom Warren, who set up the charity in 2015 with wife Alexandria, said: “We were nominated for the award by a lovely lady named Jo Lamiri and was up against some amazing competition.

He was joined at the awards ceremony by his wife and team, and added: “We would like to thank everybody involved for supporting us. What an amazing experience!”

As well as providing those in need with meals, Dom’s Food Mission works with local schools to get the message across about how to be more caring in the community and cut down on food waste.

To date, the charity has won several awards including Services to the Community and 24/7 legend award.

It has donation drop off points in Asda and Morrison’s supermarkets in Hastings

The awards are organised by the Guild of Food Writers, the UK’s professional association of food writers and broadcasters, and is the longest-established and largest of its kind.

The Guild of Food Writers Awards were established in 1996 and are the only ones that are judged entirely by professional food writers, journalists and editors.

For more info visit www.domsfoodmission.com.

