Local school for dyslexic pupils has record numbers of students applying for University places

Specialist dyslexia school Frewen College is enjoying great succcess.

Laura Andrew, from Frewen College, said: “71% of our Sixth Form students who will be leaving Frewen in 2020 have applied to study at university with a range of courses from History and Politics to Film Making and Sports Therapy. This is way above the national average.”

Located in Northiam, near Rye, Frewen is a day and boarding independent school for girls and boys aged 7-19 who have dyslexia or dyspraxia and associated Specific Learning Difficulties.

Frewen College is regarded as the oldest specialist school for dyslexia in the UK, and quite possibly the world.

Hazel Lawrence, Head of Sixth Form, said: “This is testament to the hard work of the students and the aspirational nature of our Sixth Form; dyslexia is certainly not holding back our students!”

Frewen welcomes students of all abilities. In 2019 the school celebrated students’ best exam results ever and students ‘pupil progress’ and ‘achievement’, have impressively increased year-on-year over the last five years.

Although Frewen is an independent school with privately funded students, a good proportion of Frewen’s students are also funded by Local Authorities through an Education Health and Care Plan (EHCP).

Parents can find out more about Frewen College at their next open morning on Saturday 8th February. For more information visit: www.frewencollege.co.uk

