Local school lights up for magical Christmas event

The pupils built eight huge sculptures out of paper and willow, and these were then illuminated on the playground at night. Pupils also made lanterns to light the way as they guided their families around the event.

School head Linda Appleby said: “We are so pleased that this Covid-safe outdoor event worked so well. Our playground looked truly beautiful lit by the sculptures and fairy lights. We want our pupils to work with real artists and to create art that the whole community can enjoy. We hope to be able to run this event again next year and maybe even offer it to more families.”