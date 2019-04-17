Lots of events to enjoy in Hastings and Rother over the Easter weekend

People in Hastings and Rother will be able enjoy a number of events over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Hastings Museum and Art Gallery is inviting you to join in their cracking, free Easter Egg Hunt, Chick Chase and quiz.

However, this is no normal egg hunt. A clutch of Easter chicks will be highlighting the museum’s collections in quite an eggs-traordinary way.

Among the Hall of Fame look out for Sir Chick Jagger, John Logie Bird and Roger Poultry, just three of the museum’s Easter tributes to the rich and famous, intrepid explorers, ingenious inventors, pioneering conservationists and Victorian lady adventurers who have all helped put Hastings on the map in some way.

Across 1066 Country numerous attractions will be offering Easter activities.

These include Cadbury’s egg hunts at National Trust properties Bodiam Castle, Lamb House in Rye and Bateman’s in Burwash. Battle Abbey has a dragon eggs quest and don’t forget the traditional Good Friday morning Battle Marbles Match and Easter Bonnet Parade on Abbey Green.

On a floral note, from Easter Monday over 35,000 tulips will be on display at the Pashley Manor Gardens Tulip Festival until May 7.

Just down the road at Bedgebury Pinetum, the Art of Trees runs until 30 September and is a free exhibition of over 100 pieces of botanically accurate artwork recording the range of trees at Bedgebury.

Other events taking place include a display of classic cars on Bexhill seafront on Easter Monday and an Easter Festival at the Stade with live bands performing on Easter Saturday and an art exhibition with poetry, creative workshop, and great food from local vendors

The main festival takes place on April 20 from 4pm-10.30pm with a range of other events on the Sunday and Monday. Visit www.easterfestival.net

Kevin Boorman of 1066 Country Marketing, said: “Easter marks the traditional start of the tourism season.

“I particularly like the sound of the ‘Chick Chase’ at Hastings Museum, but there are so many other things to do across the whole area.”

See also: Free children’s event with Peter Rabbit at Priory Meadow shopping centre