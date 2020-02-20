Macmillan to bring cancer information pop ups to Eastbourne, Hastings and Hailsham

The cancer support charity is planning on bringing its mobile service to towns in East Sussex early next month, giving residents access to specialist advice and support.

The team from Macmillan is encouraging anyone living with, affected by or curious about cancer of any kind to come along, ask questions and get support as its mobile units visit Eastbourne, Hastings and Hailsham.

On March 3, it will come to Eastbourne, where staff will be handing out literature and giving advice from 10am to 4pm outside Debenhams. On 4 and 5, it will come to Robertson Street in Hastings, also from 10am to 4pm and, on March 6 it will arrive at Hailsham. Opening at 9am and closing at 3pm, those looking for information and support will find it on the Vicarage Fields Shopping Precinct.

Macmillan research suggests that there are, at least 56,500 people living with cancer in Sussex alone, a number which could balloon to 95,000 by 2030.

The mobile service is just one of the ways Macmillan hopes to raise awareness of cancer in all its forms.

Alongside spreading information and conducting studies, the charity also attempts to support those living with cancer by providing physical, emotional and financial support to those who need it.

To find out more about their work, and to donate, visit macmillan.org.uk