Major St Leonards sewage leak repaired but beach remains closed

Burst sewage main down Cinque Ports Way, Bulverhythe Beach area, St Leonards. SUS-210730-104349001

The company was first sent to a burst pipe under the cycle path at Bulverhythe beach, Cinque Ports Way on Wednesday night (July 28). They remained in the area throughout Thursday, but on Friday there was a second serious sewage leak which affected beach huts and the beach.

As a result, the area was cordoned of and closed throughout the weekend, and into the early part of this week.

Today (Wednesday, August 4) a spokesman for Southern Water said: “Repairs to the burst sewer main at Bulverhythe Beach, Hastings have been completed and we are now returning the site back to normal.

“We kept tankers in the area until we were confident the repair was successful and to ensure we protected the environment. All beach hut owners have been contacted and we will be ensuring their huts are restored to their previous state and we replace any items which have been damaged in this incident.

“We also continue to liaise closely with Hastings Borough council, the Environment Agency and Natural England to keep them informed as they make decisions regarding beach reopening.”

A warning against swimming at Hastings’ Pelham and St Leonards beaches has been lifted, according to the council.