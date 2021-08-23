Man airlfited to hospital after dinghy capsized off Bexhill is released from hospital

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said five people had to be rescued after the incident unfolded just after 6pm on Saturday (August 21).

Police and paramedics were called to the scene.

On Monday (August 23), a spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Police were called to Hartfield Road, Bexhill, at around 6.15pm on Saturday (August 21) to reports of a capsized dinghy with people in the water.

Emergency services at the scene where five people were rescued off Cooden Beach, near Bexhill after their dinghy capsized. Picture by Dan Jessup SUS-210822-080953001

“Officers attended with HM Coastguard who transported the five men, a group of fishermen from London, to the shore for checks.

“A man was airlifted to Eastbourne District General Hospital with hypothermia and was later discharged.”

A spokesman for the coastguard added: “HM Coastguard sent Hastings and Eastbourne RNLI lifeboats, Hastings, Bexhill and Eastbourne coastguard rescue teams, Sussex Police and the HM Coastguard helicopter from Lydd.

“People at the beach also went to the aid of the five in the water.