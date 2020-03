A 57-year-old man who went into cardiac arrest in Cooden has died, police have confirmed.

Police attended Herbrand Walk, Cooden, at 1pm on Thursday (March 8) after receiving a report of a man in cardiac arrest.

A police spokesman said: “A 57-year-old man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

The road was temporarily closed while emergency services attended.

Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious and the matter has been referred to the Coroners’ Office.