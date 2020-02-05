Man who died falling from window of Hastings property is identified

Police have revealed the name of a man who died falling from an upstairs window of a Hastings property.

A police spokesman said the name of the deceased is David John Edmonds, 74, of High Street, Hastings.

An inquest date is still to be set, police said.

At 8.32am on Wednesday (January 22) police and ambulance crews attended the address in High Street.

Police said a 74-year-old man had fallen from an upstairs window into a rear garden.

A police spokesman added: “Sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There were no suspicious circumstances. The coroner for East Sussex has been informed.”

The road was temporarily closed to enable access for emergency services, police added.