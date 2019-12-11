Meet Santa at free Christmas on the Coast event in Hastings this weekend

St Michael’s Hospice returns to the Stade Hall in Hastings Old Town this weekend with their festive extravaganza, Christmas on the Coast.

People are invited to Join Father Christmas and his helpers on Saturday 14th December from 11am – 4pm, for a day of seasonal fun for all the family.

Santa’s elves will be very busy transforming the hall filling it with free magical Christmas activities for children and big kids alike.

Activities include gingerbread decorating, Christmas crafts, writing letters to Santa (who always sends a reply!) and their popular secret present room, where children can pick and wrap a gift for a special adult in their lives.

Children can also hello to Father Christmas, who will be there from 11.30am, and receive a small gift for free.

Kirsty Williams, from the hospice, said: “In addition to the free activities, there will be a raffle, children’s tombola, festive homemade cakes and refreshments, face painting and a variety of Christmas stalls to enjoy, so make sure you bring some pennies with you.

“Whilst most of this event is free for everyone to enjoy, donations to the Hospice are welcome. With many thanks to Just Property for sponsoring this event.”

St Michael’s Hospice provides high quality care across Hastings and Rother working collaboratively with others to improve end of life care for all.

For more information on the hopsice visit www.stmichaelshospice.com or the Christmas on the Coast Facebook event page www.facebook.com/stmichaelshospice.

