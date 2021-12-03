Memorial to Gary Cornelius and other Hastings fishermen to be unveiled on Sunday

The idea came from the Trust which looks after the two historic lifeboats in the Old Town.

The memorial takes the form of a mahogany board and will be situated in the garden next to the Cyril and Lilian Bishop - Ghost of Dunkirk - lifeboat, opposite All Saints Church.

Dee Day White, from the Macbean - Bishop Lifeboat Trust, said: “I had it brought home to me how dangerous the job is of our fishermen on Hastings beach following the shocking death of Gary ‘Corny’ Cornelius on July 29, while out fishing. You can talk to any fisherman on Hastings beach about their job and they will reply ‘It is not a job it is a way of life that can sometimes go wrong.’

Hastings Fishermen Memorial Gary Cornelius SUS-210112-125808001

“It got me thinking and Tush Hamilton and I thought it would be very appropriate to have a board to remember these people.

“Local carpenter Malcolm Coppin created the board and Hastings sign-writer Robert Finn used the lifeboat colours of red, white and blue, highlighted with gold leaf. It will be a wonderful tribute to members of the community who were taken away from us too soon.

Parish Priest Paul Hunt will hold a service at 12 noon on December 5, at the Cyril and Lilian Bishop Lifeboat Garden. A list of names, dating back to 1940, will be read out by family members who want to attend and the event is also open to the public. Hastings Mayor Cllr James Bacon will unveil the board.

Hastings Fishermen Memorial Cyril and Lilian Bishop Lifeboat SUS-210112-125757001