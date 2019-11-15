More heavy rain ahead today in Hastings and Rother as we head into an unsettled weekend

Rain earlier this morning has now eased off but the area is set to be hit by more downpours this afternoon with a band of rain coming in at around 2pm, which will be heavy at times and continue into this evening.

There is already quite a lot of water laying on roads following the heavy rain we had overnight.

It will feel cold today too with temperatures of seven or eight degrees but feeling more like 3 or 4 degrees in the wind.

A north-north-easterly wind will be gusting up to 30mph to day in coastal areas,

Saturday should be drier but it will be murky with lots of cloud cover and still the possibility of an odd heavy shower.

Sunday is looking much the same though perhaps feeling a little warmer.

The unsettled weather continues into next week with more wind and rain and the possibility of some sunny periods.

See also: Beer lovers drink new local micropub dry

See also: Teenage shoplifter who assaulted police at Ravenside shopping centre had offensive weapon and cocaine