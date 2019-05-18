Mount Denys fire: Dramatic footage shows the entire former Hastings care home engulfed in flames

Firefighters are continuing to battle a fire at a derelict care home in Hastings.

A spokesman for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said eight appliances were called to a fire at the former Mount Denys Care Home, in The Ridge, at 1.54am this morning (May 18).

Firefighters battle the flames. Pic: Kevin Boorman

Nobody was inside the building on arrival, said the spokesman, who added one fire engine and an aerial platform was still on the scene.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, the spokesman said.

Video footage from the scene shows the entire building engulfed in flames, with firefighters applying water from hoses to dampen the blaze.

It is the third time the building has caught fire in around a month. Read more here: Eight fire engines tackle blaze in Hastings

Firefighters battle the flames. Pic: Kevin Boorman

Firefighters battle the flames. Pic: Kevin Boorman

Firefighters battle the flames. Pic: Dan Jessup