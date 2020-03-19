Musicians in Residence raise spirits at Conquest Hospital with opening ceremony

Musicians from East Sussex Music lifted audience spirits at this year’s opening ceremony for the East Sussex NHS Hospitals Trust’s Musicians in Residence programme

The budding musicians performed a variety of pieces at the ceremony, including a variety of original pieces, which was held at Conquest Hopsital on March 1

Attending the ceremony were Mrs Violet Hancock, the high sheriff of East Sussex, who presented the young musicians with their certificates before the performance. Alongside her were Dr Richard Wray of the Friends of Conquest Hospital, the group which helped organise the ceremony, and Gordon Dodridge, area manager of East Sussex Music.

The ceremony kicks of a this year’s calendar of music and performances for the students, who, as musicians in residence, usually organise performances with the hospital directly, in a programme designed to lift the spirits of patients at hospitals in Eastbourne, Hastings, Bexhill, Battle and Rye, all whilst giving the young musicians a chance to cut their teeth in a supportive environment.

Gordon Dodrige, area manager of East Sussex Music said: “We are delighted that the role of Musician in Residence is offered to East Sussex Music students each year.

“It encourages leadership, independence and gives young people a sense of their place in the community.” To find out more about the Musician in Residence programme, visit eastsussexmusic.org