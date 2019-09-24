Mute and deaf Hastings man reported missing

Sussex Police are searching for missing Lloyd Pinnock.

Lloyd, 56, was reported missing from his home, in Hastings, on August 30.

He is 6ft 1in, of slim build, with a gold tooth and shoulder-length dreadlocks.

Lloyd, who is mute and deaf, is known to frequent the Hastings, Eastbourne, Lewes and Brighton areas and will often travel on public transport.

If you have seen Lloyd or have information on where he could be please report online or call 101 quoting 1182 of 30/08.

