New coastal path plans between Eastbourne and Camber Sands

Plans to build a new cost path between Eastbourne Pier and Camber Sands have been revealed.

The 33-mile (53km) route aims to improve access along the East Sussex coast, and the public is being invited to have their say on it over the next eight weeks.

Camber Sands, by Keith Gibson

Natural England unveiled the proposals this week, and will take in the well-known stretch of coastline, including Pevensey Bay, Bexhill and Hastings, Hastings Cliffs, Pett Level, Rye Harbour Nature Reserve and the popular Camber Sands beach.

It will be the first time there has been a continuous waymarked path along the East Sussex coast.

James Seymour, Natural England’s Area Manager for Sussex and Kent said, “We have had discussions with landowners and key organisations along the proposed route.

“Their input has been essential and helped shape the proposals. We thank everyone for their time and input so far.

Ramblers on the South Downs

“Over the next eight weeks, we are inviting all organisations, farmers, local residents, visitors and businesses to have their say.

“It’s important all responses are taken into account and we look forward to hearing people’s views.”

Walkers will be able to access great views of coastal wildlife, habitats and maritime pursuits, passing through rural and tranquil areas, in addition to some historic urban and rural communities.

This route links the South Downs Way at Eastbourne to the rest of the Sussex coastline, giving walkers the opportunity to explore along the coast to the iconic sand dunes at Camber.

The trail will include a variety of spectacles such as the wooded glens at Hastings Country Park and the birdlife at Rye Harbour Nature Reserve, which can be observed through the birdwatching hides located around the site.

There is now a period of eight weeks for the public to have their say on the England Coast Path proposals.

If approved, this route will become part of the England Coast Path – the 2,700 mile long distance walking route and England’s newest National Trail currently being developed around the entire English coast by Natural England.

Councillor Claire Dowling, East Sussex County Council lead member for transport and environment, said, “In East Sussex we’re blessed with some stunning coastline.

“Anything which makes it easier for people of all abilities to enjoy our coastal walks now and in the future – including people who may not previously have considered getting out and walking along these beautiful scenic routes – is very welcome.

“I’d encourage people, particularly those who have an interest in walking or live in an area through which the proposed trail might run, to take part in Natural England’s consultation and ensure their views are taken into account.”

This is the third stretch of the England Coast Path to be developed in East Sussex.

The route between Shoreham by Sea and Eastbourne has already been approved by the Secretary of State and is expected to open later this year. The route between Camber and Folkestone was opened in July 2016.

Anyone may make representations to Natural England about the reports during the eight week period.

Owners and occupiers of affected land may make objections about the reports on specified grounds, which will be considered by a Planning Inspector before the Secretary of State makes a final decision.

All representations and objections must be received by Natural England no later than midnight on Thursday, April 23,, 2020.

Copies of the reports can be viewed in main libraries and the East Sussex County Council office.

The full reports and all the forms and guidance on how to make a representation or objection within the next eight weeks are also available on the GOV.UK website.