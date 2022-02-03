New cocktail club to open in Hastings this month

A new venue is due to open its doors in Hastings town centre later this month.

By Alex Watts
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 10:13 am

Hastings Cocktail Club will open in the former Walkers Bar, in Robertson Street, on “Valentine’s weekend”.

It said its “grand opening” will be from 6pm until late on Friday, February 11, with customers given canapes on arrival, and food served until 8pm. It will be open from 12pm the next day (February 12), and 12pm until 9pm on the Sunday.

Hastings Cocktail Club is due to open on Friday, February 11.

On Valentine’s Day (Monday, February 14) it will open from 5pm to 9pm and is serving a “Valentine’s platter and wine” for £20.

Last November, a new bar called South Star opened across the road in Robertson Street. Owners Simon Wentworth, Anthony Boswell and Matt Blaker plan to set up a comedy club there.

