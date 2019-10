The Hastings RNLI’s new inshore lifeboat was named over the weekend to honour a man who had ‘a great love for the sea’.

The D-835 Richard Francis was named, on Saturday afternoon, after Richard Francis, who died from cancer 40 years ago at the age of 21. To read more, click here.

