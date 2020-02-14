New Hastings music venue has national music magazine editor at the controls on Saturday

Special guest DJ at new Hastings music venue The Aquarius Club on Saturday February 15 is Prog magazine editor Jerry Ewing.

Jerry will be spinning some heavy rock and prog nuggets from the 1970’s during his set.

The new monthly club in the basement bar of the White Rock Hotel is becoming a talking point with local music lovers.

The Aquarius International Club launched late last year and the opening night was packed. The White Rock has now given it the go-ahead to become a regular monthly club night.

Jerry Ewing Grew up in Sydney in the 1970’s. He is a writer, broadcaster and the Editor of Prog magazine and the founder of Classic Rock Magazine. He has written books including Wondrous Stories, about the prog genre; AC/DC - The Story of the Original Monsters of Rock and Metallica - The Thrash Stash.

A spokesman said: “The subterranean bar has the vibe of a 60’s speakeasy with the comfort of a private club. People can go wild on the dance floor or recline on a leather Chesterfield sofa with a cocktail.

“The inspiration for the club is the emerging 60s/70’s psychedelic/heavy rock scene that is currently sweeping across the South East. It will feature a line up of top DJs spinning vinyl ranging from 60’s garage and psychedelic through to early 70’s heavy rock. There is also a liquid light show and a chill-out area screening iconic movies.

There is also a full bar, real ales and cocktails all at very reasonable prices.

Free entry before 10pm, £3 after 10pm.

