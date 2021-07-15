New Hastings seafront pasty shack is instant success and this is why

Albion Pasties 1 SUS-210715-124358001

The pub acquired a wooden food outlet close to its entrance and gave it the full treatment with a stunning make-over and eye-catching paint-job and sign.

It offers freshly made coffee as well as a variety of pasties, including a vegan option and a range of cakes and pastries.

The pasties proved so popular that they sold out last Saturday and the outlet is now opening from 7am on weekdays and 9am at weekends to cater for early morning demand.

Pasty varieties include traditional Cornish, beef and stilton, chicken and mushroom, cheese and onion, Mediterranean veg and a vegan red Thai.

Albion landlord Bob Tipler said: “We have sourced a gluten free brownie from the Old Town and have a new range of potato crisps from just up the road in Robertsbridge.

“Our ethos is to source as much as we can locally - ales, ciders and the ingredients of our pies. We are staffing up and investing in new equipment.”

The shack has a long history dating back to the early 1800’s when it was a tobacconist. In more recent times it has sold hotdogs, burgers and ice cream.

