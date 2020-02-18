New restaurant and coffee bar to open in Hastings Old Town

A new eco-friendly restaurant and coffee bar will open its doors in Hastings Old Town on Thursday February 20.

Ladle is situated at 59 George Street and will be run by an Anglo-Hungarian family.

Ladle will offer an ever-changing, original menu using quality ingredients that are local and seasonal.

Everything they use will be fresh, locally sourced and homemade. The menu will always feature meat, fish, vegetarian and vegan options and they aim to cater for most dietary requirements.

They also offer evening bites, wine and cocktails.

Chef George and Alex, front of house, have 20 years combined experience.

They say the eco friendly philosophy is very important to them and that they recycle, compost, use biodegradable products where possible and work with suppliers that share the same mindset, while supporting causes around the world like helping reforestation and helping children get better education within the impoverished areas

