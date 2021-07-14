New road sign installed after serious collision in Bodiam
A new road sign has been installed in Bodiam after a serious collision involving two vehicles.
Police and the fire service were called to Junction Road, by Park Farm Camping, on the afternoon of June 23, 2021, after two cars collided.
Fortunately, nobody was injured in the collision, the fire service said, but the incident led to calls from local residents for more to be done to make motorists aware of the dangers of the road.
Battle Community Fire Station and Sussex Police worked together to install a new sign which was put on display earlier this week.
It reminds road users of the speed limit, calling the area an ‘accident hot spot’, and urging motorists to ‘please slow down’.
This week, a fire service spokesman said: “It’s important to remember that speed is often a factor in collisions and the simple act of taking it slowly can mean you avoid a costly mistake.
“These are some of the common causes of road traffic collisions: sharp bends mean you don’t necessarily know what’s around the corner or if there will be oncoming traffic; you are much more likely to come across slower moving road users such as farm vehicles, cyclists and horse riders so stay alert; if there’s been heavy rainfall, roads in rural areas often become flooded; mud, along with wet leaves that can accumulate on the road, can be incredibly slippery in wet conditions.”